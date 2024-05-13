Oakland Police Department begins new era under Chief Floyd Mitchell

Monday marked Day 1 for Oakland's new police Chief Floyd Mitchell, who takes over a department that hasn't had a permanent leader in more than a year.
Mitchell has said his first 100 days will focus on getting to know department staff and city leadership as well as addressing federal oversight and addressing violent crime.
Mitchell was set to hold a public briefing Monday morning.
