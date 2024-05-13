Oakland

Oakland Police Department begins new era under Chief Floyd Mitchell

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday marked Day 1 for Oakland's new police Chief Floyd Mitchell, who takes over a department that hasn't had a permanent leader in more than a year.

Mitchell has said his first 100 days will focus on getting to know department staff and city leadership as well as addressing federal oversight and addressing violent crime.

Mitchell was set to hold a public briefing Monday morning.

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
