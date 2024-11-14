Oakland

Oakland police investigate 1st homicide in nearly 7 weeks

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

Oakland police were investigating the city's first homicide in almost seven weeks Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire around the 1100 block of 71st Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.

Once at the scene, they found a person who had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Police didn't release any other details, including the victim's name, which is being withheld pending notification of their family.

Oakland's last homicide was on Sept. 28, when 38-year-old Tony Odell Miller was shot to death in the 1600 block of Adeline Street, near DeFremery Park in West Oakland.

Anyone with information can contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821, the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950, or if people want to send videos or photos, they can send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

