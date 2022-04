Oakland police are searching for a carjacking suspect Monday afternoon.

A stolen vehicle was spotted by officers just before 3:45 p.m. and following a short pursuit, the driver fled on foot in the area of East 22nd and Rutherford Street, police said.

Officers remain on the scene and ask residents avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department 510-777-3333.

No additional information was immediately available.