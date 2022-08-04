Oakland

Oakland Police Officer Nearly Shot in Gun Battle

By Bay City News

Oakland Police Officers' Association via Bay City News

Gunfire nearly struck a plainclothes police officer in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon as the officer was surveilling an armed robbery suspect, according to the city's police union. 

The gun battle occurred around 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near the intersection of Interstate Highway 580 and state Highway 24. 

The plainclothes officer was inside an unmarked car when two people unrelated to the surveillance operation started shooting from both sides of the car, Oakland Police Officers' Association officials said. Bullets hit the car, but the officer escaped injury as did everyone else, according to the union. 

Police arrested both shooters, union officials said. Their names were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us