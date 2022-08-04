Oakland Police Officer Nearly Shot in Gun Battle

Gunfire nearly struck a plainclothes police officer in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon as the officer was surveilling an armed robbery suspect, according to the city's police union.

The gun battle occurred around 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near the intersection of Interstate Highway 580 and state Highway 24.

The plainclothes officer was inside an unmarked car when two people unrelated to the surveillance operation started shooting from both sides of the car, Oakland Police Officers' Association officials said. Bullets hit the car, but the officer escaped injury as did everyone else, according to the union.

Police arrested both shooters, union officials said. Their names were not immediately available.