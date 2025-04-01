Oakland police officer on the mend after unprovoked attack

An Oakland police officer continued to recover Monday following an unprovoked attack on the job – the latest incident sparking concern about criminals more frequently targeting police nationwide.

The attack happened Friday afternoon at International Boulevard and 104th Avenue. The injured officer and a fellow officer were sitting at a red light with the windows of their patrol cruiser down.

"The suspect approached the officer in the right front passenger [seat] and began punching the officer in the face multiple times," Oakland Police Officers Association (OPOA) President Huy Nguyen said.

Both officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

"Currently, the suspect is being evaluated for mental illness, but it is just a step in the direction where people feel like they can walk up to a marked police vehicle with uniformed officers in the vehicle and begin attacking them unprovoked," Nguyen said. "It's very concerning."

Nguyen said another Oakland officer was hit during a struggle while arresting a suspect Sunday night.

Nguyen believes more people across the country are feeling emboldened to target officers.

"The attacks on our officers are occurring very often, more than what people think," he said. "The streets here have become lawlessness because they know what they can get away with."

Officer safety isn't the only concern. According to OPOA, Oakland has had 22 homicides this year compared to 18 over the same time last year.

The police union accuses city leadership of failing to prioritize public safety, noting two police academies were cut to help balance the budget deficit.

"We are at 675 [officers], plus 100 that are out on leave," Nguyen said. "That leaves us at 575. Therefore we cannot operate like that."

Monday was a holiday for city officials. They did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.