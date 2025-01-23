Oakland

Oakland Police Commission to vote on change in OPD's pursuit policy

By NBC Bay Area staff

The city of Oakland on Thursday could take a tougher stance against criminals fleeing the scene of a crime.

The Oakland Police Commission will vote on recommendations to fix a restrictive rule that lets many criminals flee the scene of a crime without OPD in pursuit.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a change in the policy, and Oakland residents and business owners have said the no-pursuit police emboldens criminals.

