Oakland Police Commission to vote on change in OPD's pursuit policy

The city of Oakland on Thursday could take a tougher stance against criminals fleeing the scene of a crime.
The Oakland Police Commission will vote on recommendations to fix a restrictive rule that lets many criminals flee the scene of a crime without OPD in pursuit.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a change in the policy, and Oakland residents and business owners have said the no-pursuit police emboldens criminals.
Bob Redell has more in the video above.
