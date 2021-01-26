Oakland Police Say Sideshows Getting Bigger and More Dangerous

Oakland police say it's a troubling trend. Illegal sideshows are happening more frequently and they're getting bigger and more dangerous.

OPD said about 600 cars and nearly 1,000 people showed up to two sideshows Saturday night downtown and in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Gun fire was heard and officers the next day found more than 200 rounds in nearby neighborhoods, though no one was injured.

Police said that because of budget cuts, there weren't enough officers on duty to break it up.

In the past - special teams have been in charge of cracking down on sideshows.