crime

Oakland Police Say Sideshows Getting Bigger and More Dangerous

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police say it's a troubling trend. Illegal sideshows are happening more frequently and they're getting bigger and more dangerous.

OPD said about 600 cars and nearly 1,000 people showed up to two sideshows Saturday night downtown and in the Fruitvale neighborhood.

Gun fire was heard and officers the next day found more than 200 rounds in nearby neighborhoods, though no one was injured.

Police said that because of budget cuts, there weren't enough officers on duty to break it up.

In the past - special teams have been in charge of cracking down on sideshows.

This article tagged under:

crimeOaklandsideshows
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us