Oakland Police Search Man in Connection to Kevin Nishita's Murder

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man in connection to Kevin Nishita's murder, they said Sunday on social media.

OPD is asking the public to help locate Laron Gilbert.



He is wanted in connection with the murder of Kevin Nishita.



If you have information on GIlbert's whereabouts call 510 238-3426. pic.twitter.com/aAp7oBbbrb — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 17, 2022

The man's name is Laron Gilbert, police said.

"If you have information on Gilbert's whereabouts call 510-238-3426," OPD tweeted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kevin Nishita was a security guard who was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland last year.

Three people, including Gilbert, were charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm, according to the district attorney's office.

One of the three suspects, Shadihia Mitchell, appeared in court Friday and was charged with murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a firearm.

Nishita's widow, Virginia Nishita, attended court Friday and spoke about hoping to get some closure.

"It does help me," she said. "I miss Kevin very much. It's really hard, but I live day by day and I got to be strong for him. It's part of healing."