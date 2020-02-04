Oakland Police Seek Help in Solving 2018 Homicide

Oakland police and the FBI are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man with a disability at a bus stop near the Oakland-Berkeley border two years ago.

Police said Patrick Scott Jr. was waiting at a bus stop in the 6200 block of Market Street at about 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2018, for a bus to take him to his grandmother's house when someone approached and fired multiple shots that killed him.

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the case, with the FBI putting up $20,000 and Oakland Crime Stoppers contributing $10,000.

Scott's mother Carol Ferguson, who founded the More Foundation, held a vigil for her son at the Market Street bus stop on Monday along with Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan and City Councilman Dan Kalb, who represents that area.

"Patrick was known as a sweet man and a homebody who spent much of his time with his family," Ferguson said in a statement.

She said she hopes a witness will come forward with information that will help bring justice for her family.

Kaplan said, "Patrick was a victim of senseless violence and our hope is that a resident who may have seen or heard something can help identify the shooter who took this young man's life."

She said, "There is a grieving mother and if someone out there has crucial information on this case, it can bring some much-needed closure."

Kalb said, "On a Saturday morning, on a busy North Oakland street, a young man lost his life. I believe there are people out there that know what happened and I am asking them to please come forward."

Anyone who has information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the FBI's San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400.

At a news conference about the case on July 17, 2018, Oakland police homicide investigator Michael Jaeger said police believe Scott was the intended target of the shooting based on evidence that was recovered at the scene.

Ferguson said her son was born with a disability but declined to specify which disability that was.

Ferguson said Scott "was a good boy who was never in trouble and was living his life" at the time he was shot.