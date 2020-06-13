Oakland Police Suspects in Friday Night Vandalism Along Telegraph Avenue

Oakland police continue to look Saturday for suspects who vandalized numerous Telegraph Avenue businesses and set at least one building on fire late Friday night.

Oakland police were called about 10:22 p.m. Friday to the 4000 block of Telegraph, in the Temescal district, where police said a group of 100 or so "agitators," some armed with baseball bats, blocked the street with garbage cans and set them on fire. Numerous businesses sustained brokenwindows, and at least one set on fire, police said. The businesses damaged were in the 3900 to 4800 blocks of Telegraph Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, protester/agitators threw rocks and bottles at police cars, damaging several. No injuries were reported.

As of Saturday night, no arrests had made in connection with this vandalism.

Police seek the public's help in identifying and arresting suspects. Any business that experienced a loss of merchandise or property damage is asked to complete a supplemental online report to document the incident at https://www.oaklandca.gov/services/report-a-crime-online or call (510) 777-3333 to file a report.

Any businesses with video footage or still photographs that may be evidence of a crime, including vandalism, burglary, arson or looting is asked to contact Oakland police at BusinessCrimes@oaklandca.gov.