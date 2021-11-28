Oakland Police to Add Tactical Teams to Address Violent Crime

Police in Oakland said Sunday that the department will add tactical teams to address a recent uptick in violent crime in the city.

"Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows and other violent crimes. The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents," police said on social media Sunday afternoon. Last week, a security guard was fatally shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland.

Retired police officer Kevin Nishita was working a security detail for a local news crew on Nov. 24, when he was shot during an attempted robbery at about 12:19 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street.

Nishita was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition until Saturday, when he died of his injuries. The death is Oakland's 126th homicide this year.