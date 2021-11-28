Oakland

Oakland Police to Add Tactical Teams to Address Violent Crime

By Bay City News

Police in Oakland said Sunday that the department will add tactical teams to address a recent uptick in violent crime in the city.

"Several tactical teams will support the patrol officers who are responding to armed caravans, illegal sideshows and other violent crimes. The tactical teams are highly skilled in de-escalating incidents," police said on social media Sunday afternoon. Last week, a security guard was fatally shot in an attempted armed robbery of a news crew in downtown Oakland.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Retired police officer Kevin Nishita was working a security detail for a local news crew on Nov. 24, when he was shot during an attempted robbery at about 12:19 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street.

Kevin Nishita 5 hours ago

Reward Fund Climbs as Investigation Continues in Shooting Death of Security Guard

Oakland Nov 24

News Crew Security Guard Shot During Attempted Armed Robbery in Oakland, Police Offer Reward

Nishita was taken to a local hospital and remained in critical condition until Saturday, when he died of his injuries. The death is Oakland's 126th homicide this year.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandtheft
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us