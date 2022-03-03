Oakland

Oakland Police to Discuss Homicide Investigation

Police are investigating a shooting that left a male juvenile dead in Oakland.

The shooting was reported before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 7900 block of Mountain Boulevard, off Keller Avenue and just east of Interstate 580.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oakland Police Department homicide investigators are taking over the case. Chief LeRonne Armstrong is expected to discuss the homicide at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Check back here to watch a livestream of the press conference.

Police said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin. Anyone with information can contact OPD's homicide department at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

Oakland 19 hours ago

Man Dies After Van He Stole Catches on Fire: Oakland Police

Saving San Francisco Feb 28

Saving San Francisco: Watch Ep. 1 ‘The Man in the Woods'

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

OaklandshootingOakland Police Departmenthomicide
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us