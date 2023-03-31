Oakland Raising Cane's Closes Dining Room Over Safety Concerns

Raising Cane's has closed the dining room at its Oakland location due to crime and safety concerns.

The fast-food chain, known for its chicken fingers, said it made the decision to close the indoor dining area at the 8430 Edgewater Dr. location following several car break-ins in the parking lot and numerous other robberies in the neighborhood.

"Customer and Crewmember safety is always our top priority," the chain said in a statement.

It's unknown if and when the restaurant's dining room will reopen. The drive-thru remains open.

The Louisiana-based company opened its Oakland location last summer. It also has locations in Vacaville, Davis and Stockton, among others in the Central Valley.