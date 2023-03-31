Oakland

Oakland Raising Cane's Closes Dining Room Over Safety Concerns

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Raising Cane's has closed the dining room at its Oakland location due to crime and safety concerns.

The fast-food chain, known for its chicken fingers, said it made the decision to close the indoor dining area at the 8430 Edgewater Dr. location following several car break-ins in the parking lot and numerous other robberies in the neighborhood.

"Customer and Crewmember safety is always our top priority," the chain said in a statement.

It's unknown if and when the restaurant's dining room will reopen. The drive-thru remains open.

The Louisiana-based company opened its Oakland location last summer. It also has locations in Vacaville, Davis and Stockton, among others in the Central Valley.

