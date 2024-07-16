Oakland rapper shot, killed during beauty supply store opening

An Oakland rapper was shot and killed during a meet and greet in her hometown Saturday.

It happened at the grand opening of a local beauty supply store on 40th Street and Telegraph Avenue.

Tan DaGod, or Tan, whose real name is Alliauna Green, was killed after a meet and greet during the grand opening of Glamour Beauty Supply.

“Just connection vibes, just family vibes, it's peaceful, and people just showing off their talents and just being themselves,” artist and witness Rakeem "Hazpain" said.

The owner told NBC Bay Area he invited local vendors, artists and a chef to the opening in hopes of creating a safe family community building event.

Rakeem, whose goes by Hazpain, was one of the artists invited to perform.

Witnesses say a group of around six men with masks on approached the rapper outside of the store and began arguing.

Video from the scene shows people ducking for cover.

“Then they started letting off more rounds. Then the building across the street got hit like five times. When shots went through the window and I was ducking behind the chairs in a donut shop,” Hazpain said.

“They were just doing party, and he just stopped by and started shooting. I heard like 20 shots in like five seconds,” witness Saul Cho said.

Green was shot and died a short time later at the hospital.

According to the owner, the event ended more than an hour before the shooting.

Ernest Holloway, better known as Unc, is a longtime friend of Green and worked with her on this music video.

“She was fiery like she had, she had a different spirit. You know I'm saying? When she walked in the party got started,” he said. “She was full of energy for the life and for the love, you know? She was very passionate about her career.”

Green was also an entrepreneur and recently opened up an Airbnb in Florida. Holloway explains she was only in town visiting and he had plans to meet her at the event.

“Guilt. Because I know if I'd have been present, I could have made sure I could have took precautions to make sure it wouldn't have got that far,” Holloway said.

Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B paid his respects on social media adding he was also booked to be at the same event but did not attend.

Witnesses say another victim was shot in the leg but is in stable condition.

No word on any suspect descriptions.

As police continue to investigate, Holloway hopes Tan is remembered for her caring spirit.

“I mean right now in Oakland we like crying out, you know? It's like it's just death after death after death and it's like we need to find a way to get a hold to trying to at least put a stop,” Holloway said.