Popular Oakland Restaurant Deals With Break-In a Day After Being Burglarized

The owners of a popular Oakland barbecue spot said someone broke into their restaurant just one day after being burglarized.

A thief broke into Everett & Jones at Jack London Square early Monday morning.

Security footage shows someone walking through the restaurant with a saw.

The owners say that person walked straight into the office, and tried to use that saw to break into one of their safes.

When that didn't work, he stole a smaller safe, getting away with thousands of dollars.

And on Tuesday, there was another break-in early in the morning.

The owners believe it's the same suspect, and that he came back for the other safe.

This time he brought a welding tool and was able to crack it open and steal more valuables.