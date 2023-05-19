Suspect in Oakland Road Rage Video Arrested on Assault, Hate Crime Charges: Police

A man was arrested Friday on assault and hate crime charges after a road rage incident in Oakland, police said.

The investigation began when a video circulating on social media showed a driver, identified as 61-year-old Tracy Robert Blackwell of Newark, yelling racial slurs at another driver on southbound Interstate 880 near Hegenberger Road.

The video was recorded on Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

At one point, the video shows Blackwell intentionally ramming the victim’s car before losing control and crashing into the freeway shoulder, police said.

He was arrested around 12 p.m. Friday and booked into the Alameda County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancements, police said.