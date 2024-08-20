Oakland school district under fire over lax communication of lead in water

Oakland teachers and parents plan to make their voices heard after learning some students were exposed to lead in the drinking water at some schools.

The Oakland Unified School District says it has tested more than 1,000 faucets over the past few months, and it identified 186 fixtures with elevated levels.

District policy says those water sources should have been immediately taken out of service. But one teacher at Frick United Academy of Language told NBC Bay Area the school was not notified of the elevated lead levels until the first day of school last week.

Public records show the testing was done in April.

The teacher said the school's principal immediately covered the faucets when notified, and a letter was sent out by the district saying it did not communicate effectively about test results and fixes. The district added that it is putting "systems in place" to ensure lack of communication does not happen again.

Parents and teachers at Hillcrest School along with Oakland Unified school board vice president Mike Hutchinson are set host a virtual listening session, where parents can voice their concerns, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.