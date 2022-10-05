Oakland

Schools Reopen at Oakland's King Estates Complex a Week After Campus Shooting

Classes were set to resume at the King Estates Complex in Oakland a week after six people were shot on the campus and as the city continues to be marred by gun violence.

The King Estates Complex houses three schools in East Oakland. Bay Tech charter school was scheduled to reopen classrooms Wednesday but will be on minimum days for the rest of the week, according to Oakland Unified School District.

Rudsdale High School also was scheduled to resume classes, but students will be at an off-campus location, the district said.

