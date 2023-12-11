Memorial grows for Oakland security guard shot at 7-Eleven

A memorial in Oakland continues to grow for a 7-Eleven security guard who was shot and killed while trying to stop someone from shoplifting.

James Johnson was killed at the store on Harrison Street Friday night.

“This man was working hard, he has kids, he has grandkids,” said Moe Hall of San Francisco who was there to pay his respects to a good friend, and fellow security guard.

Oakland police say the suspect fired multiple shots at Johnson before driving away.

The store manager, who wanted to remain anonymous, explained the condition of the security officer when he arrived at the scene.

“He got shot twice in the head, that was the most brutal thing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The shooting comes at a time with safety concerns surrounding 7-Elevens in the city of Oakland.

Recent incidents involve a delivery truck driver getting robbed at a 7-Eleven on Grand Avenue, and a deadly shooting next to a gas pump at a location on International Boulevard just last week.

Chris Page says Johnson is like family to him and it’s why he was at the memorial.

He says Johnson was creating change in the community, trying to steer the youth into making better decisions.

“He was changing lives and he was making this 7-Eleven a better place for everybody to be at,” said Page.

As police search for the suspect, the store manager says the 7-Eleven will now close at 6 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. to avoid working late hours at the store.

It’s all about safety, even if it means losing thousands of dollars each day for closing early.

“I don’t want to get shot. I don't want no one else to get shot. We are so scared, nobody wants to work here. We just want to go home to our family safe and sound,” said the manager.