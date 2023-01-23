1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting

One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people.

Officers spotted several casings but no victims were there. Shortly after, police got word that several gunshot victims self-transported to several hospitals in the area.

The seven injured are in stable condition, police said.

Police have not revealed the dead person's identity.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 510-238-3821.