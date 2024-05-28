Oakland police investigate shooting of driver found dead after San Leandro crash

Police in the East Bay are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a driver in Oakland late Monday night who later crashed their vehicle in San Leandro and was found dead behind the wheel.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at MacArthur Boulevard and 98th Avenue in Oakland, where police say a driver of a black sedan was shot while sitting inside the vehicle.

The victim then reportedly drove from that scene to a second scene about a mile away at MacArthur and Durant Avenue in San Leandro, where the car crashed.

The victim died from their gunshot wounds at the second scene, police said.

No suspects were arrested or identified.

No other details were immediately available.