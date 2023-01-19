Volunteers Clean Up Trash Along Oakland Shoreline Left in Storm's Wake

A different type of storm cleanup was taking place Thursday in Oakland, where volunteers were picking up trash and debris along the Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline.

The volunteers showed up at 9 a.m and began picking up the garbage left behind by the storm. An East Bay Regional Parks spokesperson said all the trash and debris along watersheds and creeks washed into the estuary during the storms and then the tide pushed it back to the shoreline.

For more information on the cleanup and how to volunteer for future cleanups, visit the parks website.

Pete Suratos has the full story in the video above.