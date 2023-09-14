Grant program looks to give Oakland small businesses boost, draw people back

In a new effort to take back the city, Oakland city leaders are launching a $400,000 program to draw people back to local businesses.

“When we activate our streets, this is how we keep each other safe, we get to know our community and of course, we deter criminals from coming in,” said Mayor Sheng Thao.

It’s a move to highlight the beauty of Oakland, while pushing the ugliness of crime out.

The city and Visit Oakland are launching Activate Oakland -- the sponsorship program will give small businesses and organizers up to $20,000 to create free events that draw crowds to their businesses.

“Through these opportunities we are able to activate the space in a way that gives the power back to the people,” said Telice Summerville, a dance teacher.

The city said its goal is to create a safer Oakland by drawing more business and customers to the community, funding events like free exercise classes, a movie night, or even block parties and pop-up retail shops.

Some restaurant owners, who've been victims of crime, including Everett & Jones who’ve dealt with multiple break-ins believe the program is a step in the right direction.

“It's that double edge sword of what all is going on in Oakland right now,” said Dottie Moore, co-owner of Everett and Jones. “As a small African American business in Oakland, I’m all for it. I think that it is a good thing that they are thinking about the small businesses.”

“We need to project what beautiful is Oakland. The only way is to everybody as community get together and start creating idea to project exactly what we are: beautiful people,” said restaurant owner Laticia Chavez.

But not everyone is convinced their efforts will mean much if the city doesn't do more to address public safety.

“A customer is not coming unless the area is clean and safe. That’s the reality. I can have all the parties I want but people are not going to come and stay,” said Noel Gallo of the Oakland City Council.

Marginalized areas who have traditionally not received funding will be prioritized in the new grant program.

Businesses and groups will have until Oct. 12 to submit their application.