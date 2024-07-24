Oakland to install speed cameras at dangerous intersections across the city

Oakland has a new plan to crack down on dangerous driving, installing speed cameras at high-risk intersections across the city.

The goal is to capture and ultimately deter speeding drivers.

City data shows two people are killed or seriously hurt in vehicle accidents each week within the city of Oakland.

In attempt to make Oakland city streets safer not only drivers but also pedestrians, the city will install speed cameras at 18 locations that account for 60% of deadly crashes and are near schools and commercial districts.

The cameras will take photos of only rear license plates on speeding cars and are prohibited from using video or facial recognition.

The city, however, still needs to find a camera vendor, conduct community outreach and adopt new legislation. The cameras are expected to be online by the second half of 2025.

The cameras were authorized under the passage of Assembly Bill 645, which was passed last October.