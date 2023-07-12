Oakland neighborhoods see spike in home invasion robberies

Oakland police said Wednesday some areas of the city have seen a rise in home invasion robberies, and they provided tips on how residents can reduce their risk.

The Oakland Police Department in a public safety advisory said the increase in home invasion robberies include the Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller and the Greater San Antonio neighborhoods.

In recent cases, armed individuals forcibly entered homes by kicking in doors, threatening the victims and taking victims' belongings before fleeing, police said.

Oakland police are investigating those recent home invasions and urge victims of such crimes to call the police department at 510-238-3326.

OPD also offered the following tips for residents on how to avoid home invasions or at least reduce the potential for such crimes:

Ensure all doors and windows are properly secured. Consider reinforcing doors with a security bar or a door brace.

Strengthen home security by installing a security system with motion detection, surveillance cameras and alarms.

Use outdoor lighting with motion sensors.

Trim hedges and shrubs around entry points to eliminate potential hiding spots.

Do not open your door to strangers without verifying their identity.

Create an emergency plan to include a safe meeting point.

Join or initiate a neighborhood watch program in your community.

Oakland police said residents should report any suspicious activities or information that could assist the department in preventing home invasion robberies.