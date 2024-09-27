Oakland police investigate stabbing near Coliseum after A's game

Oakland police are investigating a stabbing outside the Coliseum after the A's game ended Thursday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. Thursday, the police department was notified of a stabbing victim who checked into a hospital in a neighboring city, police said. When officers arrived at the hospital, the victim told them the stabbing took place in the 7000 block of Coliseum Way.

The victim was treated for their injury at the hospital, police said. They did not elaborate on the victim's condition.

The A's played their final game in Oakland on Thursday in front of a sellout crowd of about 47,000 fans. The game ended a little after 3 p.m.

It was unknown if the stabbing was related to any fans leaving the stadium after the game.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.