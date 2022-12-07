Police Investigate Stabbing in Oakland

Police are investigating a stabbing in Oakland Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The person was sent to the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 510-238-3426.