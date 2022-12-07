Oakland

Police Investigate Stabbing in Oakland

By Diana San Juan

Police are investigating a stabbing in Oakland Wednesday.

The incident was reported in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The person was sent to the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 510-238-3426.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
