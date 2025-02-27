More Oakland students qualify to apply to UC, CSU schools

New data indicates there's been a jump in the number of Oakland high school seniors who now qualify to apply to University of California and California State University schools.

The group Families in Action joined educators and others on Wednesday to talk about the jump in the number of Oakland Unified School District students who have completed so-called A-G requirements.

The numbers show 49% of students districtwide hit the mark in 2024 compared to 42% in 2023.

The news is even better at Oakland High School, where 61% of seniors are now eligible for UC or CSU schools.

