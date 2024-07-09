Oakland

City of Oakland served with subpoena in apparent FBI probe tied to mayor

By NBC Bay Area staff

A newly released subpoena is shedding light on what appears to be a federal grand jury investigation tied to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

The subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office is addressed to Oakland's city attorney and covers all Oakland City Hall workers.

It demands in part the city hand over all records tied to California Waste Solutions, a group called Evolutionary Homes and documents tied to the mayor's partner Andre Jones.

The subpoena also demands records tied to the 2022 mayoral election as well as the development of the former Oakland army base.

The FBI searched Thao's home last month, walking out with mulitple boxes.

The mayor has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

