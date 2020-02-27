Oakland Surgeon Charged With Sex Crimes, Including Alleged Rape of 10-Year-Old

An East Bay oral surgeon has been charged with a slew of sex crimes involving children, including one child as young as nine.

Dr. Cassidy Lavorini-Doyle, 36, practiced oral surgery in a number of Bay Area locations over the years, and investigators are looking into whether there may be more victims.

The story, first reported but the Bay Area News Group, began at Lavorini-Doyle’s office building in Walnut Creek last December when he tried to force a woman into his car. He failed, and then offered her $30,000 for her two young children. Police arrived and interviewed the doctor, but released him.

Five days later, Lavorini-Doyle was arrested by Homeland Security officials while allegedly in possession of more than 100 child pornography videos, including one where the doctor rapes a girl identified in the video as a 10-year-old.

Neighbors of Lavorini-Doyle, who lives in Oakland Hills with his wife and two young children, are stunned.

The doctor faces charges that include human trafficking of a minor for a sex act, child molestation and using a minor for sex.

Lavorini-Doyle is listed on WebMD as having been with the Pannu Dental group. A woman at one of its several Bay Area offices said Lavorini-Doyle practiced mostly out of their Fremont office, but left the group last year.

The doctor is also listed on several websites as having practiced with Dr. Anna Lu in Dublin. An operator at Lu’s office said she had no comment.

Lavorini-Doyle also operated an office in downtown Oakland. Investigators want to know if there are more victims.