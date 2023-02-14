Oakland Police Search for Suspect in Sexual Assault

Oakland police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of a sexual assault on Monday.

The assault occurred just after 11:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grand Avenue. An individual entered a building and forced a woman into a restroom, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, around 140 pounds, with a beard. He was wearing a neon yellow cap, a black jacket, a black graphic T-shirt with a white design on the front, blue jeans, black sneakers with yellow stripes on the side (possibly Adidas), a distinctive gold chain necklace with diamonds, and a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about the case should contact OPD's special victims unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.