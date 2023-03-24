Hundreds of Oakland Teachers Expected to Walk Out in ‘Work Stoppage'

Hundreds of teachers in Oakland are expected to walk out and skip classes on Friday over contract negotiations with the school district. They're calling it a "work stoppage."

Rallies are scheduled at the following schools between 7:30 and 10 a.m., according to the teachers' union:

Oakland High

Oakland Tech

Oakland International

Rusdale

Skyline

Fremont

Roosevelt

Frick

Life Academy

USSA

MPA

Oakland Unified released a statement early Friday on its website, saying in part: "We know that there is more work to do at the table, but this change alone will have lasting impacts on the recruitment and retention of teachers in OUSD."

