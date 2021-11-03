Oakland

Oakland Tech High School Students Hold Walkout Over Culture of Sexual Harassment

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Students at Oakland Technical High School in Oakland walked out Wednesday morning to protest a culture of sexual harassment mainly by other students, a school district spokesman said.

The walkout began at about 10:30 a.m. at the school at 4351 Broadway. More information about the walkout from its organizers was not immediately available.

Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said district officials take the concerns very seriously.

Staff are taking a professional development course Wednesday on sexual harassment, and next week at Oakland Tech the district will be starting a new refresher course for students on sexual education and consent, Sasaki said.

The course may be taught at other schools in the district, he said.

Any time allegations of sexual harassment are made, district officials take those seriously, Sasaki said.

