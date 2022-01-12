Oakland to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter Indoor Public Spaces

The city of Oakland announced Wednesday it will soon begin requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces.

In a statement, officials confirmed the new rule will go in effect Feb. 1 and will apply to any public indoor location.

Below is a list of places that will require proof of vaccination:

Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs and banquet halls

Entertainment venues, theatres, concert venues, museums and recreation facilities

Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios

Senior adult care facilities and city senior center programs

City Hall

Large indoor events at City-owned and privately-owned facilities

