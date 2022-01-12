Oakland to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter Indoor Public Spaces

The city of Oakland announced Wednesday it will soon begin requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces.
In a statement, officials confirmed the new rule will go in effect Feb. 1 and will apply to any public indoor location.
Below is a list of places that will require proof of vaccination:
- Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs and banquet halls
- Entertainment venues, theatres, concert venues, museums and recreation facilities
- Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios
- Senior adult care facilities and city senior center programs
- City Hall
- Large indoor events at City-owned and privately-owned facilities