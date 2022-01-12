Oakland

Oakland to Require Proof of Vaccination to Enter Indoor Public Spaces

By NBC Bay Area staff

A proof of vaccination sign is posted at a bar in San Francisco on July 29, 2021.
The city of Oakland announced Wednesday it will soon begin requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces.

In a statement, officials confirmed the new rule will go in effect Feb. 1 and will apply to any public indoor location.

Below is a list of places that will require proof of vaccination:

  • Restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs and banquet halls
  • Entertainment venues, theatres, concert venues, museums and recreation facilities
  • Gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios
  • Senior adult care facilities and city senior center programs
  • City Hall
  • Large indoor events at City-owned and privately-owned facilities

