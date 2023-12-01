Oakland Unified warns teachers about proposed pro-Palestinian lesson

The Oakland Unified School District is warning some of its teachers to follow policy in light of a new call to incorporate pro-Palestinian lessons as part of an organized teach-in coming up next week.

“We are asking that all teachers in the whole city participate in important event,” said a group of OUSD teachers in a video poster online.

They’re calling on other district educators to join them in a Dec. 6 pro-Palestine teach-in where teachers are encouraged to share information from a Palestinian perspective.

“You have a unique way to apply your labor power to show solidarity with the Palestinian people,” said the video. “You have the ability to encourage students to think critically about what is going on, introduce them to new ideas and have positive conversations about what is going on and what can be done.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The video was posted by a Lincoln Elementary school teacher and Oakland Education Association (OEA) member. The group organizing the teach-in explains their goal is to focus on education, labor power, solidarity and resistance.

OEA previously issued what was described as a statement of support for Palestine and vowed to support educators who face disciplinary actions for their teaching. After heavy criticism, they later condemned both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

OUSD parent, and a spokesman for the group, Nate Landry says he’s seen teaching resources and supports the education call.

“I’m concerned that the district is less responsive to the needs and experiences and request of its Arab and Muslim families and students. My understanding is the material that OEA educators have put together do meet state standards in terms of curriculum," said Landry. “I can't think of anything more important than an effort like this that is meant to not only humanize but educate Oakland students about what is happening."

But school board president Mike Hutchinson says the teach-in does not follow district policies and that both the district and board have had no involvement in the planned teach-in.

“It is not our job to teach students what they should think. We just need to be careful, that is why there is a process to develop curriculum, to establish curriculum. Our teachers have academic freedom but it is within certain parameters," said Mike Hutchinson, OUSD board of education president. “Neither the district or the school board is sponsoring or is involved with any of these sorts of things and hopefully all of our teachers will follow the policies that govern the district and I am not expecting that there is going to be a one day change in our schools next week.”

Tyler Gregory, CEO of Jewish Community Relations Council, is concerned the teach-in will be a biased lesson.

“Our concern is about accuracy, about fairness and also keeping the students in the classroom safe in their identities. At the height of this crisis with all the drama that we are seeing, for Oakland City Hall to the OEA, this is the worst possible time for this,” said Gregory.

OUSD says they support all students and are aware of the teach-in saying in part, “we are reminding all educators of their responsibility to adhere to principles of education, and to keep their personal beliefs out of the classroom."

OEA did not respond to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment.

The Oakland Unified School District issued the following statement:

“OUSD supports all students and knows that many members of our community are hurting because of the human tragedy taking place in the Middle East. The District is aware that some educators want to teach their students about the situation in Gaza and Israel with a very specific view of who is at fault and why. This is not what teachers should be teaching, and the District made this clear to all principals and teachers in this message sent by our Chief Academic Officer in October. It is the job of educators to teach students how to think critically, not to teach them what to think. We are reminding all educators of their responsibility to adhere to principles of education, and to keep their personal beliefs out of the classroom. All of this is aligned with OUSD’s Board of Education Policy 6144 and Administrative Regulation 6144 (use search bar for AR 6144).”