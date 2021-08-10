Oakland Unified to Require Employees to Get Vaccinated or Take Weekly COVID Tests

The Bay Area's largest school district will soon require all employees, contractors, and volunteers to get vaccinated, or take a weekly COVID-19 test.

The Oakland Unified School Board voted on it earlier Tuesday evening.

Teachers and staff must prove they've been vaccinated and also, masks will now have to be worn both indoors and outdoors.

The move comes just one day after tens of thousands of students in Oakland returned for in-person learning.

Staff must submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 27 and starting Sept. 7, testing for those who aren't vaccinated, will be required.