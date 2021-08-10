vaccine mandate

Oakland Unified to Require Employees to Get Vaccinated or Take Weekly COVID Tests

By NBC Bay Area staff

A teacher wearing a protective mask walks around the classroom during a lesson at an elementary school in San Francisco.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Bay Area's largest school district will soon require all employees, contractors, and volunteers to get vaccinated, or take a weekly COVID-19 test.

The Oakland Unified School Board voted on it earlier Tuesday evening.

Teachers and staff must prove they've been vaccinated and also, masks will now have to be worn both indoors and outdoors.

The move comes just one day after tens of thousands of students in Oakland returned for in-person learning.

Staff must submit proof of vaccination by Aug. 27 and starting Sept. 7, testing for those who aren't vaccinated, will be required.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandateOaklandmask mandatereopening schoolsoakland unified school district
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us