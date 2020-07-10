Oakland Unified to Start 2020-21 School Year Online

The Oakland Unified School District announced Friday that it will start school online this fall.

The plan is for distance learning to transition to in-person learning in phases that will consist of a blend of in-person learning in specific groups, while continuing some online learning.

The first phase is expected to last up to four weeks.

School leaders say the timing of the transition will depend upon science, safety and support.

“This decision was not easy to make as there are different needs between different families and our staff,” said John Sasaki, the district’s public information officer. “Some families told us they do not feel comfortable with the students returning to class, many others said they want their students back in class."

The first day of school is August 10.