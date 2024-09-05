Oakland

Oakland city leaders to unveil long awaited upgrade to 911 system

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland city leaders on Thursday were set to announce the first major upgrade to the city's 911 dispatch system in 20 years.

The move comes after a series of NBC Bay Area investigations into response rate issues that threatened funding to Oakland's 911 system.

Mayor Sheng Thao says she will show Thursday how Oakland has now implemented upgrades to the "computer-aided dispatch" system.

Thom Jensen has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
