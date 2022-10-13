Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday

Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence.

Just before midnight Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman killed in a residential area of 82nd Avenue near MacArthur Boulevard. It was unclear how the victim died. Investigators remained at the scene into the early Thursday morning hours.

Oakland police issued an alert for other law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the suspect, though they did not release a suspect description.

About 90 minutes earlier, at a gas station near San Leandro Boulevard and 66th Avenue, Oakland officers found a driver who had been shot in the face. The victim reportedly was shot through the windshield while driving.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a gunshot victim died at a local hospital, and police determined the shooting happened in the 600 block of 11th Street.

The violence occurred on a day when U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and other leaders joined Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to talk about solutions to the violence, from increasing funding for violence prevention to possibly declaring a public health emergency.

Gun sales and gun violence spiked during the pandemic in communities around the Bay Area, and this has been a particularly deadly month in Oakland. For the second year in a row, more than 100 homicides have occurred in the East Bay's largest city.