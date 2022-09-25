Firefighters Respond to 3-Alarm Pallet Fire at Warehouse Saturday Night

Firefighters in Oakland on Saturday night responded to a three-alarm warehouse fire.

The fire, which was first reported at 11:43 p.m., broke out at a warehouse for Evergreen Pallets Systems, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The main address of the fire location was 760 98th Avenue, according to the fire department.

The majority of the fire consisted of pallets burning outside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire crews reported the fire was under control just before 1 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters were remaining at the scene to extinguish hot spots.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the incident, according to the fire department.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation early Sunday morning.