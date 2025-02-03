1 dead in Oakland warehouse fire

One person died in an early morning warehouse fire in Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department said Monday.
The fire broke out at a building in the 10000 block of Russet Street just before 6 a.m.
More than 40 firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.
One person was found dead inside.
The death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.
