Oakland woman charged in 2023 stabbing death of boyfriend

A 27-year-old Oakland woman was charged Tuesday with one count of murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Kennedy Stith was arrested on Friday and is accused of the fatal stabbing of Edevion White, 32, in Pleasanton on May 1, 2023.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the 5700 block of Owens Drive and found White suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died.

Initially, police looked into a story about two robbers in ski masks stabbing White. But after a year-long investigation, detectives determined that the victim and suspect knew each other, and arrested Stith on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence.

Stith is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Sept. 24.