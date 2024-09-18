Alameda County

Oakland woman charged in 2023 stabbing death of boyfriend

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

In this Feb. 2, 2009, file photo, a judge's gavel rests on top of a desk in the courtroom of the newly opened Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum in Miami, Florida.
Joe Reade/Getty Images

A 27-year-old Oakland woman was charged Tuesday with one count of murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Kennedy Stith was arrested on Friday and is accused of the fatal stabbing of Edevion White, 32, in Pleasanton on May 1, 2023.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the 5700 block of Owens Drive and found White suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and died.

Initially, police looked into a story about two robbers in ski masks stabbing White. But after a year-long investigation, detectives determined that the victim and suspect knew each other, and arrested Stith on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence.

Stith is scheduled to appear for a plea hearing on Sept. 24.

