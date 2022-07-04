Oakland

Oakland Woman, Man Found Fatally Shot in Adams Point Home

By Bay City News

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found fatally shot early Monday inside a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood.

The pair were found by officers after someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a family member in the 300 block of Perkins Street, according to police.

A 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds were found inside the home, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Police have not provided any other information about the deaths. 

Anyone with information about the shooting deaths is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

