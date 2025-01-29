Animals and Wildlife

Oakland Zoo rescues 3 orphaned mountain lion cubs

By Stephen Ellison

Thistle, Spruce and Fern, three orphaned mountain lion cubs found in San Mateo County and recovering at Oakland Zoo. (Jan. 29, 2025)
The Oakland Zoo last weekend rescued a trio of orphaned mountain lion cubs out of San Mateo County, according a news release Wednesday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife brought the three-month-old cubs from Portola Valley to Oakland Zoo on Sunday for rehabilitation and care, the zoo said. It marks the 30th mountain lion rescue for the zoo.

The three mountain lion cubs, a female named Fern and two males named Thistle and Spruce, were spotted wandering through a Portola Valley neighborhood and found hiding under a car. The cubs arrived at the zoo's veterinary hospital healthy but thin after the absence of adult care for about two weeks, the zoo said.

Fish and Wildlife officials believe their mother was hit by a vehicle on Portola Valley Road less than half a mile from where the cubs were found.

The mother's carcass has since disappeared, and the case is under investigation by wildlife officials.

For more details on the Oakland Zoo's rescue efforts, visit its website.

