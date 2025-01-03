Oakland Zoo cares for spider monkey found during traffic stop in Central California

The Oakland Zoo is kicking off the new year by taking care of a malnourished spider monkey that was found in a car during a traffic stop in Central California, according to the zoo and the California Highway Patrol.

The female monkey, estimated to be about five to six months old, is receiving critical care at the zoo as she battles an upper respiratory infection.

"The team is hopeful for her recovery and is choosing a name that honors her species," the zoo said in a Friday social media post. "We will post more updates as she recovers."

The monkey was recovered Monday night when a CHP officer in Madera County stopped the driver of a Rolls-Royce Ghost for speeding on Highway 99 between Merced and Fresno, the CHP said.

The driver, determined to be under the influence, had cannabis for sale as well as the monkey in the car, the CHP said. The driver was booked into jail and is facing several charges, including possession of an exotic animal.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife subsequently transported the monkey to the zoo to receive care.

"Primate infants, like spider monkeys, are poached for the exotic pet trade, with most not surviving their first year due to poor care," the zoo wrote in its post. "Mothers are often killed to obtain the infants, who frequently die during transport. The high demand for exotic pets drives this illegal trade, causing suffering for millions of animals. Be an informed consumer and think twice before you purchase an exotic pet."