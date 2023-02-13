Oakland's New Discipline Committee to Consider Fate of Suspended Police Chief

Oakland's newly formed discipline committee is scheuled to meet Monday night to consider the fate of suspended police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

The city's police commission formed the committee last month to determine whether or not Armstrong should be punished further for his alleged mishandling of an officer's misconduct.

The police commission is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a discipline committee meeting scheduled for 8 p.m.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.