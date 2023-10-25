18-year-old arrested in connection with Oakley high school party shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for the house party shooting that left a teen dead and others injured in Oakley over the weekend, police said.

Jason Walizada, of Antich, was arrested in the 2600 block of Orange Way and was booked into jail in Martinez.

He is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker of Brentwood and injuring three other teenagers at a party on the 400 Block of Shannon Way in Oakley Saturday night.

“This case has absolutely shattered the lives of family, friends and loved ones of the victims in this case, especially the deceased child. I am hoping we will see full measures of accountability achieved in this case,” the police department said in a statement.