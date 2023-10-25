Oakley

18-year-old arrested in connection with Oakley high school party shooting

By Diana San Juan

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for the house party shooting that left a teen dead and others injured in Oakley over the weekend, police said.

Jason Walizada, of Antich, was arrested in the 2600 block of Orange Way and was booked into jail in Martinez.

He is accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker of Brentwood and injuring three other teenagers at a party on the 400 Block of Shannon Way in Oakley Saturday night.

“This case has absolutely shattered the lives of family, friends and loved ones of the victims in this case, especially the deceased child. I am hoping we will see full measures of accountability achieved in this case,” the police department said in a statement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakley Oct 24

Teen killed in Oakley house party identified as 16-year-old from Brentwood

Oakley Oct 23

Oakley police looking for suspect in deadly high school house party shooting

This article tagged under:

Oakley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us