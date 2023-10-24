Teen killed in Oakley house party identified as 16-year-old from Brentwood

The teen killed in an Oakley house party over the weekend has been identified as 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker from Brentwood, the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for opening fire at the high school party on Saturday night.

The shooting left Tucker dead and three other teens injured, police said.

“I have a 17-year-old female who has released from the hospital she had gunshot wounds I have a 16-year-old male who is still hospitalized with gunshot wound, and I have a 15-year-old male who is still hospitalized with gunshot wounds,” said Oakley Police Department Chief Paul Beard.

The police said Tucker was a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood where students and parents told NBC Bay Area he was a well-known basketball player.