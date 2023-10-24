Oakley

Teen killed in Oakley house party identified as 16-year-old from Brentwood

The police said Tucker was a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood where students and parents told NBC Bay Area he was a well-known basketball player

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The teen killed in an Oakley house party over the weekend has been identified as 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker from Brentwood, the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. 

Police are still looking for the person responsible for opening fire at the high school party on Saturday night.

The shooting left Tucker dead and three other teens injured, police said.

“I have a 17-year-old female who has released from the hospital she had gunshot wounds I have a 16-year-old male who is still hospitalized with gunshot wound, and I have a 15-year-old male who is still hospitalized with gunshot wounds,” said Oakley Police Department Chief Paul Beard.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The police said Tucker was a student at Liberty High School in Brentwood where students and parents told NBC Bay Area he was a well-known basketball player.

Contra Costa County Oct 23

Police look for suspect in house party shooting in Oakley

Oakley Oct 22

Teen killed, 3 others injured in Oakley shooting

Contra Costa County Oct 23

Oakley parents demand answers following shooting at high school party

This article tagged under:

OakleyBrentwood
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us