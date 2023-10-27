Man arrested in connection with deadly Oakley party shooting to be released from custody

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection to a house party shooting that left a teen dead and others injured in Oakley over the weekend will be released from custody, police said.

Jason Walizada, of Antioch, was arrested Wednesday in the 2600 block of Orange Way and was booked into jail in Martinez. He was scheduled to be released late Friday.

"This case continues to be an ongoing and very active investigation. With this being the situation, we are unable to speak about the details of the case or what we have uncovered so far," police said in a Friday news release. "Walizada will be released from custody later today pending further developments in our investigation. This latest development is always considered to be a possibility in major cases like ours where there are large amounts of evidence to process and sort through.

The shooting left 16-year-old Ke'Marion Tucker of Brentwood dead and injured three other teenagers at a party on the 400 Block of Shannon Way in Oakley Saturday night.