Oakley School District Reports COVID-19 Cases Days After Reopening

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Oakley Union Elementary School District reported Tuesday night that three students have tested positive for COVID-19, days after the start of class. 

This after the Brentwood Union School District reported several cases between students and staff since school started last week. 

The district's COVID dashboard says nine students and one staff member have tested positive. The superintendent says all protocols are being followed and the district has no plan to halt in-person learning.

No additional information was immediately available.

